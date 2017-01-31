Paphos in west Cyprus starts journey ...

Paphos in west Cyprus starts journey as southern European capital of culture

The picturesque city of Paphos on the western coast of Cyprus officially kicked off its one-year journey as southern European Capital of Culture on Saturday night. Thousands of people gathered in the central square of the city to listen to inaugural speeches and watch dancing and singing performances, despite temperature dipping close to freezing point in perhaps the coldest day of this winter.

Cyprus

