Paphos in west Cyprus starts journey as southern European capital of culture
The picturesque city of Paphos on the western coast of Cyprus officially kicked off its one-year journey as southern European Capital of Culture on Saturday night. Thousands of people gathered in the central square of the city to listen to inaugural speeches and watch dancing and singing performances, despite temperature dipping close to freezing point in perhaps the coldest day of this winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC