Paphos, Cyprus: where to stay, eat and drink

As this year's European City of Culture, Paphos can finally show it's not just offering value and Vitamin D Paphos, in western Cyprus, makes an unlikely European Capital of Culture for 2017 on first inspection. It's chiefly frequented by perma-tanned Brits, most of whom come for the good life: cheap prices, Mediterranean food, constant sun and temperatures that go above 20C even in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.