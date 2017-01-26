Pafos2017: building bridges with culture

Pafos2017: building bridges with culture

PEOPLE turned out in their thousands to watch the official Pafos2017 capital of culture inauguration ceremony held at the town hall square on Saturday night. The show, when it began, following a series of speeches by officials, was impressive with a stunning sets, lighting and music, as residents and visitors to the town, despite the cold, flocked to the free event at the newly revamped October 28 Square outside the town hall.

Cyprus

