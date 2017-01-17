Open space to open minds
A Cyprus Open Space Workshop will take place over March 19-23 in Nicosia in cooperation with the Berlin Open Space Cooperative Initiative. Two expert facilitators from Berlin, Jo Toepfer and Barbara Kozok, will be offering training for people to become Open Space facilitators.
