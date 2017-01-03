Old mine dumps to be reclaimed for gold deposits
The Hellenic Copper Mines , the only active mining company in Cyprus, is set to start gold production by reclaiming the mine dumps around the old Strongilos mine near the village of Mathiatis in the Nicosia District. Using the latest methods of mineral extraction, HCM is able to extract traces of precious metals such as gold and silver which have been left behind in the waste - very much like the successful reclamation of mine dumps around Johannesburg in South Africa.
