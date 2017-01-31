OaU...U Uoeu U...O3O U O Uoe O U U...U U Uoeo O U O O O U Uoeo U...U ...
Alitalia and Royal Jordanian enter into a codeshare agreement; RJ travelers are now able to reach 16 Italian cities via Rome Royal Jordanian and Alitalia signed a codeshare agreement to offer more travel choices and enhanced network connectivity between Jordan, Italy, and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC