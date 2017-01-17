Migration Department blamed for fake marriages

Interior Minister, Socrates Hasikos has put the blame on the Civil Registry and Migration Department for the high number of fake marriages that have been recorded in Cyprus over the last three years. Speaking to reporters following a meeting he chaired with the mayors of Nicosia, Aradippou, Livadia and Ypsonas - the municipalities with the most recorded civil marriages between EU citizens and citizens of third countries - Hasikos expanded on the phenomenon which is having far-reaching consequences.

