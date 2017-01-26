Limassol history gets fresh chronicle
By Eleni Philippou The city of Paphos may currently be in the spotlight as the 2017 European Capital of Culture, yet Limassol is making its own way into the glare of publicity, via a fresh publication about the city's history. Entitled: 'Lemesos: A History of Limassol in Cyprus from Antiquity to the Ottoman Conquest', the academic work examines the eponymous eras in great detail.
Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
