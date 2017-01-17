Limassol General in utter disarray

Crowded state hospitals are nothing new in Cyprus, but media reports make Limassol General possibly the worst case yet, where even emergencies are handled on the floor due to lack of available beds. This is the bleak picture painted by a patients advocate group, whose head Marios Kouloumas says they paid a visit and had a chat with hospital administration and union representatives.

