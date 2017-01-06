Jewish refugees in Cyprus en route to...

Jewish refugees in Cyprus en route to Israel Photo Exhibit

13 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

A little known part of the histories of Israel and Cyprus, and one of the darker episodes of the British Empire, will be commemorated in a photo exhibit entitled "Jewish Refugees in Cyprus En Route to Israel" sponsored by Temple Israel of Lawrence, who is hosting the exhibition, AJC Long Island, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus and the Consulate General of Israel in New York. From 1946-1949, the British incarcerated 53,000 Jewish Holocaust survivors in detention camps on British-controlled Cyprus to deter Jewish immigration to Palestine.

Cyprus

