'Impossible is nothing'

Larnaca's new mayor Andreas Vyras knows there is no magic wand and refuses to say big words over what he will achieve by the end of his five-year term. But he has the will to shake things up and see the scandal-ridden coastal town, usually described as the island's 'poor relative', take substantial steps forward.
