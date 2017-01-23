Illegal artefacts seized in Cyprus-led swoop
Cyprus and Spain led a secret international operation called "Pandora" against illicit trade in antiquities, where 75 people were arrested and thousands of stolen cultural artefacts were seized. The large-scale operation saw Cypriot police officers and customs agents joining forces with law enforcement agencies in 18 countries, as well as INTERPOL, UNESCO, and the World Customs Organization to tackle the theft and illicit trafficking of cultural goods.
