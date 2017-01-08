Historic Cyprus peace in balance at Geneva talks

Rival Cypriot leaders resume UN-brokered peace talks in Geneva on Monday billed as a historic opportunity to end a decades-long conflict on the divided island, but the outcome is far from certain. In this photo provided by the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, shakes hands with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.