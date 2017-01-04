Here's what it will take to reunify Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot demonstrators wave Turkish and Turkish Cypriot flags during a mass rally in support of Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erodgan following a failed coup that aimed to oust him. Peace talks aimed at reunifying north and south Cyprus resume Jan. 8. On Monday, negotiators will reconvene to try to resolve a four-decade standoff on the island of Cyprus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.