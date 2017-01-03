Healing the sick

A lot has been said about health reform in House committees and the media, but people basically have little to go on when it comes to public health and what it would look like under a National Health Scheme. While other countries are perfecting their systems, a Cypriot NHS is still in the works because a long and protracted debate in the Republic of Cyprus kept national health plans on the shelf for decades at the expense of taxpayers, medical professionals, service providers, and above all, patients.

