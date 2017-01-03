Harrogate businesswoman jailed for 8....

Harrogate businesswoman jailed for 8.5 years for 4m fraud

A FRAUDSTER convicted of duping investors out of over A 4 million by promising impossible returns on property deals in Cyprus has been jailed for eight and a half years. Sascha Morris, an Australian international senior tennis player, was a financial advisor based in North Yorkshire when she urged private clients to invest whatever money they could into "off plan properties" saying they would be able to sell or rent them before the full building costs fell due.

