Harrogate businesswoman jailed for 8.5 years for 4m fraud
A FRAUDSTER convicted of duping investors out of over A 4 million by promising impossible returns on property deals in Cyprus has been jailed for eight and a half years. Sascha Morris, an Australian international senior tennis player, was a financial advisor based in North Yorkshire when she urged private clients to invest whatever money they could into "off plan properties" saying they would be able to sell or rent them before the full building costs fell due.
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
