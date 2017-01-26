Google +
Hopes of a new National Health Scheme in Cyprus have faded further following a row in parliament between Health Minister George Pamboridis and various representing state medics. The meeting held by House Health Committee transcended into chaos on Thursday as organisations representing minors with cardiac diseases, MPs and Pamboridis sought ways to solve the on-going problem experienced by the patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Thu
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC