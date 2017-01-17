Google +
Cyprus has been accused of dragging its feet over plans to implement a controversial smoking bill, with discussions in parliament being delayed on technical grounds. As a result of the delays, Cyprus will be liable to stiff penalties if it fails to act by February 9. MPs on Thursday failed to reach consensus during a House Health Committee hearing, and it turns out that room dividers was the sticking point.
