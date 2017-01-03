Geneva talks not about 'sticking to a time schedule'

Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday told reporters in Geneva that UN-brokered Cyprus talks were not about "sticking to a time schedule" but actually "making progress on the issues" at hand. He was asked why the talks moved from Nicosia to Switzerland since there were so many pending issues that still require convergences before Thursday's crucial Cyprus Conference focusing on security and guarantees.

