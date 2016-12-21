GCs intensifying preparations for Geneva meetings

The Greek Cypriot side is intensifying preparations ahead of the Geneva meetings between the leaders of the island`s two communities, in the context of the UN-sponsored peace talks for a Cyprus settlement, Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides has said. Preparations for Geneva are continuing and will intensify even more until January 8, when President Nicos Anastasiades will depart for the Swiss capital, Christodoulides said on Monday, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

