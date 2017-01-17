Free speech in Turkey? As long as you are willing to bear the results Uzay Bulut

On New Year's Eve, the well-known Turkish fashion designer, Barbaros Sansal, shared a video on his social media account, saying in part: "Can you write for me the name of the misery? While so many journalists are under arrest, while so many kids are subjected to abuse and rape, while corruption and bribery are running headlong, while bigots spread filth in the streets, are you still celebrating the new year? "Do you know what I am going to do now? I am going to drink all the alcohol in the bar and at home; all of it, all of it! I am not going to leave you a drop. I am going to transfer all my dollars to Switzerland; I am not going to leave a penny behind."

