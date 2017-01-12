Fraudster Sascha Morris claimed to be...

Fraudster Sascha Morris claimed to be former tennis pro to dupe investors

Investors paid a deposit for planned apartments in Peyia, Paphos and Larnaca, and would sell them for profit to holiday firms when they were nearly complete Sascha Morris, 46, from Killinghall in Harrogate, Yorkshire, posed as an ex Australian tennis player, who was now a financial advisor. She preyed on parents at her daughters' school, offering them investments in properties in Peyia, Paphos and Larnaca, in Cyprus.

