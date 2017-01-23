France: UNSC role in Cyprus problem 'imperative'
The United Nations Security Council will have a role to play on the Cyprus problem when the time comes and this is not an option but something which is imperative. This is what French Ambassador to Nicosia Rene Troccaz said on Monday after talks with Opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou.
