Former state audit office worker under investigation
A former official of the Audit Office of the Republic of Cyprus is reportedly under investigation after police discovered suspicious cash payments made to his private accounts in Cyprus and in the Channel Islands. According to reports in Phileleftheros on Wednesday, the former state auditor was discovered by CID Headquarters investigators probing allegations of bribery, theft, embezzlement and corruption at the Nicosia Sewerage Board between 2003 and 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC