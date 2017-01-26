Former state audit office worker unde...

Former state audit office worker under investigation

Wednesday

A former official of the Audit Office of the Republic of Cyprus is reportedly under investigation after police discovered suspicious cash payments made to his private accounts in Cyprus and in the Channel Islands. According to reports in Phileleftheros on Wednesday, the former state auditor was discovered by CID Headquarters investigators probing allegations of bribery, theft, embezzlement and corruption at the Nicosia Sewerage Board between 2003 and 2014.

