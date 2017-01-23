Fancy a quick cheap getaway - somewhere on the beach?CHECK out what...
CYPRUS: Pay 192 for a week on self catering at the four-star Capital Coast Resort and Spa in Paphos. Leaves Stansted next Sunday.Dial 0203 870 6844.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|84
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC