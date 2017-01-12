Following the great success of its first edition last year, enLIVE is returning again in January 2017 with another yet fascinating series of three silent cinematic masterpieces, each set to original music by contemporary composers and performed live, on January 25, 27 and 29 at The Shoe Factory. What: enLIVE 2 When: January 25, 27 and 29 Where : The Shoe Factory By Pharos Arts Foundation, Ermou Street, 304, Nicosia.

