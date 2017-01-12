enLIVE 2

enLIVE 2

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Following the great success of its first edition last year, enLIVE is returning again in January 2017 with another yet fascinating series of three silent cinematic masterpieces, each set to original music by contemporary composers and performed live, on January 25, 27 and 29 at The Shoe Factory. What: enLIVE 2 When: January 25, 27 and 29 Where : The Shoe Factory By Pharos Arts Foundation, Ermou Street, 304, Nicosia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Wed Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan 6 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec 26 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 84
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 42
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Dec 16 robert howard 82
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,389 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC