Eide-Kotzias Cyprus talks in Athens

Tuesday

UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide is set to meet on Wednesday in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias to exchange views on the crucial upcoming Cyprus conference in Geneva. The meeting comes days only before Kotzias is set to hold talks on the Cyprus problem with new UN Secretary General Antonio Guteres in New York on Friday afternoon.

Cyprus

