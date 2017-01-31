Efi's trial moved to Nicosia for security reasons

The trial of most wanted Cypriot Efi Irodotou will take place in Nicosia, where her parents also face trial, following a decision by the Supreme Court. The state prosecutor told a full bench that the request to transfer Efi's trial from Limassol to Nicosia was based on safety concerns, following information obtained by police that demonstrations could take place outside the court, although these reports did not point to the victim's family or relatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.