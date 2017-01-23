Efi expected back in Cyprus on Monday
Cyprus' most wanted woman is expected back on the island on Monday to face charges of negligent manslaughter and bribery after being recently extradited from Athens. Efi Irodotou, 29, had been wanted by the authorities since 2012 in connection with two cases.
