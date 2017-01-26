EBRD: Cyprus to host AGM in May, sign...

EBRD: Cyprus to host AGM in May, signs MoU

1 hr ago

The Ministry of Finance and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development have signed a memorandum of understanding for the EBRD Business Forum and the Board of Governors Annual Meeting to be held in Nicosia on May 9-11. The MoU was signed by Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and EBRD Secretary General Enzo Quattrocioncche.

