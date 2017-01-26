EBRD: Cyprus to host AGM in May, signs MoU
The Ministry of Finance and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development have signed a memorandum of understanding for the EBRD Business Forum and the Board of Governors Annual Meeting to be held in Nicosia on May 9-11. The MoU was signed by Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and EBRD Secretary General Enzo Quattrocioncche.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC