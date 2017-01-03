Doctors on trial for bribery

Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The head of the ENT Department at Nicosia General pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery and receiving kickbacks while two other colleagues face similar charges in high profile corruption cases that will leave a mark in 2017. After the trials of ENT doctors were pushed back due to a busy workload near the end of 2016, the hearings will go forward this year, including the trial of otorhinolaryngologist Yiannakis Kyamides scheduled for 27 through 31 March.

