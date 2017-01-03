Doctors on trial for bribery
The head of the ENT Department at Nicosia General pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery and receiving kickbacks while two other colleagues face similar charges in high profile corruption cases that will leave a mark in 2017. After the trials of ENT doctors were pushed back due to a busy workload near the end of 2016, the hearings will go forward this year, including the trial of otorhinolaryngologist Yiannakis Kyamides scheduled for 27 through 31 March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC