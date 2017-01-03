Disco New Year Edition
Get ready for the New Year event that will get you in the mood to start 2017 with a positive attitude and set the tone for the rest of the year, with the Mix FM Cyprus' Disco New Year Edition on January 6, 2017. Organised in cooperation with Corona, the Mix FM Cyprus Disco party will be held at the State Nightclub in Nicosia.
