Dherynia murder suspect in police custody

Friday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A 21-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an Indian student in Dherynia has been handed over to the Cyprus police following his arrest by the Sovereign Base Areas Police. The suspect was arrested at the Pergamos crossing on Thursday night along with two Pakistani nationals who were trying help him escape to the north of the island.

Cyprus

