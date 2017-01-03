Dherynia murder suspect in police custody
A 21-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an Indian student in Dherynia has been handed over to the Cyprus police following his arrest by the Sovereign Base Areas Police. The suspect was arrested at the Pergamos crossing on Thursday night along with two Pakistani nationals who were trying help him escape to the north of the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC