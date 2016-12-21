Designer deported from north after slamming Turkey
After being charged with offending his country in a video he shared on social media, famous Turkish fashion designer Barbaros Sansal has been deported from the north of Cyprus to Turkey. The decision was taken by the Foreign Affairs office in the north after Sansal used harsh language to criticise Turkey's policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|I wont tell you
|118
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC