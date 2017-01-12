Deal to unite Cyprus 'close': UN chief

A deal to end decades of division in Cyprus is close, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday , as he led a crunch meeting on solving one of the world's longest-running political rows. United Nations's Secretary General Antonio Guterres is flanked by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci before a trilateral meeting in Geneva, on Jan 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.