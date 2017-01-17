Dams overflowing in spite of dry week

Smaller dams in Cyprus are beginning to overflow thanks to the recent heavy rainfall while water development officials are pleased with the situation at the big dams on the island. The Pomos and Argaka dams, both in the Paphos district, have overflowed in the past days with the Water Development Department anticipating that the smallest, at Ayia Marina Chrysochous near Polis Chrysochous, will be next within the coming two weeks.

