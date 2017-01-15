Cyprus: Waiting for Edogan
It would be an excellent thing to reunite the island of Cyprus after 42 years of heavily armed partition, but it's probably not going to happen this year. They're all meeting in Geneva this week - President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus and President Mustafa Akinci of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus, plus the new UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, and representatives of all three countries that guarantee Cyprus's independence, Britain, Turkey and Greece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC