Cyprus to extradite fugitive British mum
The Supreme Court in Nicosia has ordered a British mother to be extradited back to England who is wanted by the UK authorities over charges connected to kidnapping a child and violating a restraining order. The woman, who police say had in the past threatened to kill herself and her children, had been arrested in November last year in Nicosia as she attempted to cross over into the north of the island.
