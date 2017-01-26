Cyprus to be at it's coldest in 12 mo...

Cyprus to be at it's coldest in 12 months on Saturday

Gathering clouds are expected bring rain showers as of Wednesday while temperatures inland are expected to be at their coldest in the last 12 months this weekend. Saturday is forecast to be a particularly chilly day, with projections of temperatures ranging between 6A C and 8A C inland, making it one of the coldest days in the past 12 months.

