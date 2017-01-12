Cyprus state hospitals full up
State doctors say the government is not doing enough to ease the burden on overcrowded state hospitals, but a solution may be hard to come by unless sweeping reforms take hold. The outcry from the Pasyki state doctors union comes days after the holidays, when more patients usually visit the Emergency Room and put a squeeze on medical staff in state hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC