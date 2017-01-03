Cyprus set for new gold rush

Cyprus set for new gold rush

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A Cypriot mining company is gearing up to begin mining again in the village of Mathiatis after researchers discovered more gold in the area. In the last few years, Hellenic Copper Mines has been undertaking feasibility studies to assess the possibility of reopening some of the old mine workings but was also looking into potential gold reserves in remote areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Fri Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec 26 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 84
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 42
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Dec 16 robert howard 82
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Dec 15 SteveLunden 2
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,382

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC