Cyprus sends letter to the wrong Korea
The Department of Agriculture is trying to investigate the possibility of exports to Korea, but a letter sent by mistake to North Korea has put Cyprus in the dog house for a while. The director of the department, which falls under the Agriculture Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus, sent a letter on December 29 to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, asking state services in Pyongyang to list their sanitary and phytosanitary measures for imports into the country.
