Cyprus security task force heads to Mont Pelerin

The guarantor powers and the EU are set to get down to the nitty-gritty at Mont Pelerin, along with the two Cypriot sides, in an attempt to create a framework for security on Cyprus. The talks will take place at a technocrat level on Wednesday between guarantors Greece, Turkey, and the UK, along with the EU, all of whom will be represented at the table by senior bureaucrats as well as the two chief negotiators, Greek Cypriot Andreas Mavroyiannis and Turkish Cypriot Ozdil Nami.

