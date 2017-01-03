Cyprus Property: How foreign investors see us
By Antonis Loizou - Antonis Loizou & Associates Ltd - Real Estate & Project Managers I recently stumbled upon a very interesting buyer's guide, written by a Briton in 2014, aptly called "Things the Estate Agents Don't Tell You" and refers to Cyprus. Although easy to read, I was somewhat hurt by the author's conclusions, but it is worth reading in order to see how foreigners perceive us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|I wont tell you
|118
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC