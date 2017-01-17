Cyprus property: Headed for disaster, again?
By Antonis Loizou F.R.I.C.S. - Antonis Loizou & Associates Ltd - Real Estate & Project Managers It seem that we will never learn. Just as happened up to March of 2013, we are once again being warned by EU officials and others, that we are spending beyond our means.
