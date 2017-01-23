Cyprus President PACE address focuses on security
A reunited federal Cyprus needs no foreign guarantors with a right of intervention since this is contradictory to the basic principles of a state's sovereignty and legal status. This is what President Nicos Anastasiades told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in an address in Strasbourg on Tuesday, before also answering questions from members of the Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|84
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC