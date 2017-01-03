CYPRUS: Passenger traffic up 18% at airports
Nearly 9 mln passengers travelled through Larnaca and Paphos airports last year, an increase of 18% from 2015, according to operator Hermes Airports. A significant increase was recorded in the number of passengers processed through both airports and a further boost to Cyprus' connectivity, with the entrance of new airlines and the introduction of new routes.
