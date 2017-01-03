CYPRUS: Paphos dominates property sales to overseas buyers
Property sales continued to grow for the eleventh consecutive month in 2016, both from the domestic and especially for overseas buyers, particularly from Russia, Ukraine, China and the Middle East. Paphos continues to lead in purchase contracts by foreign buyers recorded at the Department of Land and Registry by 39%, in comparison to Limassol which follows with 30%.
