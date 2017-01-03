Cyprus leaders meet in hopes of reunifying long-split island

In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 photo, a UN soldier stands by an abandoned building inside the UN buffer zone, Green Line, that divided the Greek, south, and Turkish, north, Cypriots controlled areas in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. After 19 months of talks aimed at reunifying the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south with the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, the final peace deal details are set to be thrashed out, potentially bringing some good news to a region wracked by conflict and distrust.

