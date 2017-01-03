Cyprus leaders meet in hopes of reunifying long-split island
In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 photo, a UN soldier stands by an abandoned building inside the UN buffer zone, Green Line, that divided the Greek, south, and Turkish, north, Cypriots controlled areas in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. After 19 months of talks aimed at reunifying the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south with the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, the final peace deal details are set to be thrashed out, potentially bringing some good news to a region wracked by conflict and distrust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC