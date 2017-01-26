Cyprus hopes dashed by Turkes four fr...

Cyprus hopes dashed by Turkes four freedoms demand

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister, Tugrul Turkes, has torpedoed hopes for a settlement on the Cyprus problem after publically stating that his country will not budge on its request for four freedoms for the entire island. Turkes - who had travelled to Geneva earlier this month to meet with Turkish Cypriot negotiator Ozdil Nami - said that the four freedoms should also not apply "for the Greek citizens" of the island on an equal basis with EU citizens, until Turkey's EU membership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11) 18 hr GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST 6
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Jan 18 Mkz6 43
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan 6 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec '16 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC