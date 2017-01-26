Cyprus hopes dashed by Turkes four freedoms demand

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister, Tugrul Turkes, has torpedoed hopes for a settlement on the Cyprus problem after publically stating that his country will not budge on its request for four freedoms for the entire island. Turkes - who had travelled to Geneva earlier this month to meet with Turkish Cypriot negotiator Ozdil Nami - said that the four freedoms should also not apply "for the Greek citizens" of the island on an equal basis with EU citizens, until Turkey's EU membership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.